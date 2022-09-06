Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Picture of Daughter, Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra shares adorable photos with daughter Malti Marie.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor often shares glimpses of her daughter on social media. Priyanka and Nick Jonas, who recently became parents, welcomed their daughter in January, earlier this year. Taking to social media, the Baywatch actor has again shared two adorable pictures with her daughter Malti Marie and wrote,"My whole heart."
In the photo Priyanka is seen smiling at her daughter while she is holding her. She is seen wearing a crisp white shirt and alongside the picture, she has written, 'My Whole' and places a heart emoticon beside it.
Priyanka With Daughter
Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018.
On the work front, Priyanka is working on a film called, It's All Coming Back To Me. She will also be seen in the web series Citadel along with Bodyguard fame Richard Madden, Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara and an action thriller called Ending Things alongside Captain America star Anthony Mackie. She also has other projects she is working on.
