Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Picture of Daughter, Malti Marie

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018.

On the work front, Priyanka is working on a film called, It's All Coming Back To Me. She will also be seen in the web series Citadel along with Bodyguard fame Richard Madden, Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara and an action thriller called Ending Things alongside Captain America star Anthony Mackie. She also has other projects she is working on.