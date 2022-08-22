‘Love Like No Other’: Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photos With Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra shares adorable photos with daughter Malti Marie.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor often shares glimpses of her daughter on social media. Priyanka and Nick Jonas, who recently became parents, welcomed their daughter in January, earlier this year. Taking to social media, the Baywatch actor has again shared two adorable pictures with her daughter Malti Marie and wrote, "Love like no other."
In one of the photos, Priyanka is wearing a white shirt and can be seen chilling by the pool side with her daughter in her lap. In the other photo, the actor is smiling as she plays with Malti Marie's feet.
Priyanka's cousin actor Parineeti Chopra wrote on the post, "I miss herrrrr." While Preity Zinta, Anushka Sharma, Sonali Bendre and others dropped red heart emoticons on the adorable post. Actor Kareena Kapoor also commented on the photos and wrote, "PC and her Baby.... Biggest Hug," and Dia Mirza wrote, "True," with heart emoticons.
Meanwhile on the work front, Priyanka has several projects in her kitty including James C Strouse's It's All Coming Back To Me and the Russo Brothers' forthcoming web series Citadel, both releasing next year, in 2023.