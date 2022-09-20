Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Quality Time With Baby Malti, Shares Adorable Pictures

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is also a Goodwill Ambassador of the UNICEF, is currently attending the ongoing United Nations General Assembly in New York. The actor was one of the speakers at the assembly, and she attended the event along with her nine-month-old daughter Malti Marie.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared some adorable pictures with baby Malti where she can be seen enjoying a quality mother-daughter time with her.