Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Quality Time With Baby Malti, Shares Adorable Pictures

Priyanka Chopra enjoys quality time with baby Malti Marie.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is also a Goodwill Ambassador of the UNICEF, is currently attending the ongoing United Nations General Assembly in New York. The actor was one of the speakers at the assembly, and she attended the event along with her nine-month-old daughter Malti Marie.
Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared some adorable pictures with baby Malti where she can be seen enjoying a quality mother-daughter time with her.
In the first picture, Priyanka can be seen admiring the tall skyscrapers outside the window, with baby Malti in her lap. Whereas, the next picture is her adorable selfie with her.
She captioned the post, "Our first trip to the big apple."
The Baywatch actor had shared another cute picture of hers with her daughter on her Instagram story. In the picture, we can see baby Malti's cute little arms as she plays with Priyanka's clothes. She captioned the story, "Lunch break #unga."
On the work front, Priyanka will soon be seen in Russo Brothers' upcoming show, Citadel, alongside Richard Madden in the lead role. Besides, she has several upcoming projects lined up in her kitty includiing It's All Coming Back To Me, Farhan and Zoya Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, and action thriller called Ending Things co-starring Captain America star Anthony Mackie.
