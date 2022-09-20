'All Is Not Well With Our World': Priyanka Chopra Says At UN General Assembly
Priyanka was also seen with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai and US poet Amanda Gorman.
Actor Priyanka Chopra spoke about children's rights as she addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York. She attended the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Moment at UNGA as the United Nations begins the UN High-Level Week.
Priyanka said took to Instagram to share her address at the event. She went on to share a clip from her speech. In the snippet, she said, "We meet today at a critical point at our world at a time when global solidarity is more important than ever. As countries continue to struggle from the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the climate crisis upends lives and livelihoods, as conflicts, rage, and as poverty, displacement, hunger and inequalities destroy the very foundation of the more just world that we have fought for such a long time. And as we all know, all is not well with our world. But these crises didn't happen by chance, but they can be fixed with a plan. We have that plan. The UN Sustainable Development Goals, a to-do list for the world."
Priyanka was also seen with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai and US poet Amanda Gorman. Priyanka shared a photo on Instagram, stating, "So proud to share the stage with these two remarkable women. Amanda also shared a photo with Priyanka, writing, "Love you." Priyanka responded by stating, "Back at you," adding a heart emoji.
In her address, Priyanka stated, "As Miss Melinda Gates just said so eloquently 'women don't need empowerment, they need power. Fighting for the rights of freedom of children, young people especially girls, and ensuring their access to transformative power of education are the heart of my work as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador."
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the web series Citadel along with Bodyguard fame Richard Madden, Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara and an action thriller called Ending Things alongside Captain America star Anthony Mackie. She also working on a romantic drama film called It's All Coming Back To Me.
Topics: Priyanka Chopra Malala Yousafzai
