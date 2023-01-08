Priyanka Chopra Screens 'Chhello Show' At Her Los Angeles Home; See Pics

Priyanka Chopra hosted a screening at her Los Angeles home of the Oscars-shortlisted film Chhello Show.
(Photo: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra hosted a screening at her Los Angeles home of the Oscars-shortlisted film Chhello Show. Pan Nalin's film has made it to the Oscars 2023 shortlist in the Best International Feature Film category. Director Pan Nalin and child artist Bhavin Rabari also attended the screening.
Producer David Dubinsky shared many pictures and a video on his Instagram. He wrote, "With Priyanka Chopra, actress, model, and producer (married to Nick Jonas) at the movie screening and reception of Last Film Show, a coming of age drama of a boy from a remote village in India who discovers the joys of the movie theater just as digital projection changes the game. It is India’s submission to the Academy Awards and was just shortlisted in Best International feature film category. Available on Netflix."
In one of the videos Priyanka can be seen talking about the film and also taking to the actors involved in the film.
Chhello Show is inspired by Nalin's childhood days spent in rural Gujarat. The film revolves aroud the story of a nine-year-old boy, who is fascinated by celluloid film projection. Moreover, the film is set at the dawn of the digital revolution.
The film is available to stream on Netflix.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)