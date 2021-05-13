My Body Has Changed as I've Gotten Older: Priyanka Chopra

Actor Priyanka Chopra in an image from 2021 (L), and at the age of 19
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
After making her debut with the 2003 release The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Priyanka became a wildly successful Bollywood star and has been involved in multiple Hollywood projects. Her film The White Tiger also received multiple BAFTA nominations in 2021. Before entering the world of films, Priyanka won the title of Miss World in 2000. In a recent interview with Yahoo! Life, the actor talked about body image issues and how she's worked towards handling them.
Talking about how she adapts to her changing body over the years, she said, "My body has changed as I've gotten older, just as everyone's body does, and I've had to adapt mentally as well with like, 'OK, this is what it looks like now, this is what I look like now, it's alright', and catering to my now body and not my 10- or 20-years-ago body."
Priyanka believes that it's crucial to find confidence in the things a person brings to the table outside of the way they look. "I always think about, how am I contributing? What is my purpose? Am I doing good with the tasks that I've been given for the day? I try to be myopic about feeling good about other things, even on days that I don't feel the best about my body, and I work toward whatever makes me happy at that time," she added.
The Quantico actor said that she usually deals well with stress. "I feel any form of stress just becomes larger if keep it in your mind and you're alone with it in the shadows. As soon as you say it out loud or it comes out, somehow the power of it is reduced. So that's how I deal with stress," she informed.
Priyanka has been in London over the past year with husband Nick Jonas. She is working on the Anthony and Joe Russo’s upcoming show for Amazon titled Citadel and will also appear in the Jim Strouse directorial Text For You.
Published: 13 May 2021,12:43 PM IST