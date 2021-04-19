Ramin Bahrani Faces Racist Taunts in US; Priyanka Chopra Reacts

Priyanka Chopra & Ramin Bahrani on The White Tiger sets.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The White Tiger director Ramin Bahrani has opened up about a racial attack that he faced in Atlanta during a QnA session. Ramin was speaking to producer Ava Duvernay when a man passing by in the street hurled racist taunts at him.
Speaking to People magazine, Ramin said, "I was in Atlanta on location in a residential neighbourhood directing a TV pilot for Apple. We had worked late that day, so I had to do my Zoom interview with Ava on my phone while we were still in the street. During the interview, I noticed a car parked behind me. When the driver saw me and my colleague (who is South Asian) he said, 'You all think you run the world. You all don't run s---.' His friend told him to calm down and leave it alone. As the driver pulled away, he shouted, 'Go back to your own country!'"
Priyanka Chopra, who was both an executive producer and actor in the film, extended her support to Ramin.
Even Ava said during the session that this issue should be addressed openly rather than being brushed under the carpet.
