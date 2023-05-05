Pics: Priyanka Chopra Shares Lovely Family Pics From 'Love Again' After Party

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Priyanka Chopra Shares Lovely Family Pics From 'Love Again' After Party

Priyanka captioned the post, "I love you, without you, none of it is possible."
Nick Jonas with his family. 

Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her next film Love Again. She took to Instagram to share some photos from the film's after-party. She captioned the post as "Family.. to everyone that came to support. I love you.. without you, none of it is possible."

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and many others were present for the event.

Take a look here:

Priyanka Chopra with her friends and family. 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Danielle Jonas are smiles for the photos.

Priyanka looks lovely in pink. 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas look gorgeous together. 

