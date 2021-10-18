Pics: Priyanka Chopra Goes Scuba-Diving With 'Citadel' Crew

Priyanka Chopra enjoys her Sunday scuba diving with her friends.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra took a break from her busy shooting schedule to enjoy her Sunday underwater. She went for scuba-diving with the cast and crew of her upcoming web show Citadel. Later, the actor's brother-in-law Franklin Jonas joined her.
The Quantico actor shared several pictures from her day in the ocean and captioned them as, “There are days when the stress just needs to be silenced! What better way to do that than to explore the glorious underwater creations of God. I was very honoured that the camera crew from Citadel let me crash their party! Big shoutout to the @alisubbuceo team. Penélope, Victor, Alejandro and everyone else, thank you for such a magical experience. I really needed it!! Thank you @tsigel for taking us out! So fun hanging with Sam, Paul, Josh ,Tobias, Andy, Christina and Victor. Sunday well done! PS: @franklinjonas so happy you’re here!”
Priyanka’s cousin Parineeti Chopra gave her a shoutout by commenting, “Yayyy. So happy you’re joining the wild side“.
Priyanka also shared a photo of her having a hearty laugh after the diving session. "A much needed day in the ocean”, she wrote.
Previously, Priyanka had shared a series of photos from Valencia on Instagram.
Take a look:
Priyanka is currently shooting for her first web series Citadel in Valencia, Spain. This series will release on Amazon Prime Video.
She was last seen in The White Tiger on Netflix. Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav also featured in the film. She is gearing up for the Keanu Reeves- starrer Matrix 4 and a rom-com titled Text For You.