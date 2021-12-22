Priyanka Chopra on Why She Dropped 'Jonas' From Social Media Handles

Priyanka Chopra addresses divorce rumours about her.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
After actor Priyanka Chopra dropped 'Jonas' from her Instagram and Twitter handles, rumours of a rift between her and Nick Jonas started doing the rounds. Now, the actor has reacted to the rumours and also explained as to why she dropped Nick Jonas' surname from the social media handles.
In an interview with ETimes Priyanka said, "I don’t know! I wanted the username to match my Twitter, I guess. I just find it really amusing that everything becomes such a huge deal to people! It’s social media, guys. Just chill out!"
In November, Priyanka dropped 'Chopra Jonas' from her Twitter and Instagram handles. Her profile now reads Priyanka. After the divorce rumours started circulating, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra clarified that they are baseless.
On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in The Matrix Resurrections.
