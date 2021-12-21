When I Began Working in The US, People Didn't Take Me Seriously: Priyanka Chopra

When asked as to whether landing a role in a Matrix movie is a big deal Priyanka told NDTV, "Of course it's a big deal. I am working in a new industry and it takes time to build yourself up to a point where you get to play key roles. It takes time for people to have a confidence in what you can deliver. So it's very exciting to be trusted with a film like Matrix and to be given a character like Sati".

Priyanka also opened up about how there still are very few opportunities for South Asian actors in the global entertainment industry. "Few of us South Asians, like Mindy Kaling, Aziz Ansari, Hasan Minhaj and Riz Ahmed, have pushed the envelope, where the door has been kicked open and we have demanded a seat on the table," the actor said.