Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Take Holi Celebrations Very 'Seriously'; See Pics

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Celebrate Holi
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Holi in Los Angeles alongside their friends and family. Preity Zinta and her husband were in attendance as well. The Citadel actor took to Instagram on Thursday, 9 March to share some of the photos from the celebrations. She also went to thank her fans.
Priyanka Chopra said: “Happy Holi to all celebrating! As u can tell we take it very seriously.” She also tagged Nick Jonas in the story.
In the photo, we can see, that the duo are having a gala time playing with colours. Priyanka can be seen running away from Nick.
Moreover, other than the picture Priyanka shared. Preity also shared a reel where she can be seen having a fun time with Priyanka and Nick in LA.
She captioned the post: "Happy Holi everyone ❤️ What a fun day today turned out to be. Thank you @priyankachopra & @nickjonas for being such gracious & fun hosts. Absolutely loved celebrating Holi with you guys. Thank god it was not raining & the sun was out. I’m sleeping like a baby tonight after all the dancing & yummy food 🤩 #Happyholi #Desivibes #हैप्पीहोली #Ting"
The Veer Zaara actor also shared two more photos from the festivities wherein we can see some of the other attendees. Priyanka and Nick are also seen in one of the pictures where they are completely covered in colours.
On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the espionage thriller Citadel and the romantic comedy film Love Again. Nick, on the other hand, recently released a song called 'Wings.'
