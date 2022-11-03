Priyanka Chopra Drops the Release Date of Her New Hollywood Film 'Love Again'

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Priyanka Chopra Drops the Release Date of Her New Hollywood Film 'Love Again'

'Love Again' features Priyanka Chopra, Celine Dion, and Sam Heughan in lead roles.
Taking to social media, Priyanka Chopra unveiled a new look from her upcoming romantic comedy Love Again, co-starring Celine Dion and Sam Heughan, and announced its official release date on Thursday, 3 November. This will be Priyanka's first theatrical release since the sci-fi actioner The Matrix Resurrections, co-starring Keanu Reeves.

Directed by Jim Strouse, the film was initially titled It's All Coming Back to Me and was slated for a February 2023 release. However, the film will now open in cinemas on 12 May.

Announcing the big news on her official Instagram handle, Priyanka wrote, "#LoveAgainMovie, coming exclusively to movie theaters worldwide on May 12th! Anyone who knows me knows how much I love @celinedion. I’m so proud that our movie will feature new music from the wonder herself! Yay @samheughan we did it!!!"

Priyanka first made her Hollywood debut with filmmaker Seth Gordon's Baywatch in 2017. The film also featured Zac Efron, Dwayne Johnson, and Kelly Rohrbach in lead roles.

Besides Love Again, Priyanka will soon be seen in the upcoming American web series Citadel, created by Patrick Moran and the Russo Brothers for Amazon Prime Video.

