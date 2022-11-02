ADVERTISEMENT
Photos: Priyanka Chopra Looks Chic At the Launch of Her Haircare Brand in Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra recently returned to India after 3 three years.
Actor Priyanka Chopra recently returned to India for the first time since the birth of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, 2 October the Quantico actor took over the streets of Mumbai in her modish white outfit, to launch her haircare brand. She chose a white crop top, which she paired with her white high-waisted pants for the event.
Take a look at some pictures here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Priyanka Chopra
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×