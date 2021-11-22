Fans Puzzled as Priyanka Chopra Drops Nick Jonas' Last Name From Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra dropped her husband Nick Jonas’ last name from her Instagram handle and that led to speculations of a rift between the couple. Priyanka’s Instagram earlier mentioned her name as ‘Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ but now has been changed to only reflect her first name.
Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra addressed the rumours of Priyanka and Nick’s marriage being in trouble and told News18, “It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours.”
In an interview with Vogue Arabia earlier in November, Priyanka had called her engagement ring the ‘most beautiful piece of jewelry’ she has been gifted.
“If I don’t say my engagement ring my husband (Nick Jonas) will kill me. Kidding! I have to say it was my engagement ring, because it was unexpected and I’m very sentimental about the jewelry that I wear, it’s always associated with memories for me so I’d definitely say that,” Priyanka said.
On 6 November, Priyanka Chopra had shared a picture with her husband Nick Jonas from their first Diwali together. She wrote in the caption, “To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full.”
Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018 in two wedding ceremonies with Hindu and Christian traditions.
On the career front, Priyanka Chopra has multiple releases lined up including Matrix 4: Resurrections, Jim Strouse’s Text For You, and the drama series Citadel co-created by Joe and Anthony Russo.
