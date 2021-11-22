Fans Puzzled as Priyanka Chopra Drops Nick Jonas' Last Name From Instagram

In an interview with Vogue Arabia earlier in November, Priyanka had called her engagement ring the ‘most beautiful piece of jewelry’ she has been gifted.

“If I don’t say my engagement ring my husband (Nick Jonas) will kill me. Kidding! I have to say it was my engagement ring, because it was unexpected and I’m very sentimental about the jewelry that I wear, it’s always associated with memories for me so I’d definitely say that,” Priyanka said.

On 6 November, Priyanka Chopra had shared a picture with her husband Nick Jonas from their first Diwali together. She wrote in the caption, “To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full.”