Priyanka Chopra Told Farhan Akhtar She 'Better Be Dancing' in Jee Le Zaraa

Priyanka Chopra stars in Jee Le Zaraa directed by Farhan Akhtar.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Priyanka Chopra has been shooting for several Hollywood projects including Citadel and Text For You. Priyanka also has her upcoming Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa lined up. Talking about the film, Priyanka revealed that she told the film’s director Farhan Akhtar that she ‘better be dancing in this movie.’
“End of next year I'll be filming Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina and Alia and which I'm really excited about. It's been a long time since I've spoken dialogues in Hindi or I've danced to songs. So I told Farhan (Akhtar), I said, 'I better be dancing in this movie',” Priyanka told NDTV.
Jee Le Zaraa will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt with Priyanka Chopra. The film is co-produced by Ritesh Sidhwani (Excel Entertainment) and Tiger Baby Films owned by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.
In August, Priyanka Chopra had shared a picture with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. In the caption, she revealed that she had been thinking about doing a Hindi movie in November 2019, but the film “had to be the right one - different, cool, never been done before.”
Adding that there aren’t enough films that are ‘female multi-starrers’, Priyanka wrote that she called her ‘2 real friends’ and they met to discuss the film.
Priyanka, who made her Hollywood debut with Quantico, is now a part of the fourth installment of the Matrix franchise titled The Matrix Resurrections. In the film, directed by Lana Wachowski, Priyanka plays the role of an older Sati.
Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Neil Patrick Harris are also part of the cast.
Talking about her journey in Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra said, "For people to develop confidence in you takes time. I have been working for almost seven years (in Hollywood). It's very exciting to be trusted with a movie like The Matrix Resurrections."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)