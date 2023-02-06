Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Turkey & Syria, at Least 195 Killed

In Photos: 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Turkey & Syria, at Least 195 Killed

Hundreds of people have also sustained injuries, many of whom are in a serious condition.
The Quint
Photos
Updated:

The death toll is expected to rise further amid large-scale rescue operations in both countries.

|

(Photo: PTI)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>The death toll is expected to rise further amid large-scale rescue operations in both countries.</p></div>

At least 195 people have been killed so far in a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that ripped through parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday, 6 February.

The death toll is expected to rise further amid large-scale rescue operations in both countries. Hundreds of people have also sustained injuries, many of whom are in a serious condition.

The earthquake occurred at 04:17 local time (06:47 IST) at a depth of 17.9 kilometres near the city of Gaziantep, as per the US Geological Survey.

While Turkey has reported 76 deaths so far, Syria has reported 99. Twenty people have been reported killed in rebel-held areas of Syria as well, thus taking the total death toll to 195.

Also ReadDeath Toll From Earthquake That Struck Turkey, Syria Reaches 195

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 06 Feb 2023,11:20 AM IST

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
$ 25
3 months
$ 100
12 months
$ 200
12 months
Check Member Benefits
SCROLL FOR NEXT