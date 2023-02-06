In Photos: 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Turkey & Syria, at Least 195 Killed

The death toll is expected to rise further amid large-scale rescue operations in both countries.
Hundreds of people have also sustained injuries, many of whom are in a serious condition.
The earthquake occurred at 04:17 local time (06:47 IST) at a depth of 17.9 kilometres near the city of Gaziantep, as per the US Geological Survey.
While Turkey has reported 76 deaths so far, Syria has reported 99. Twenty people have been reported killed in rebel-held areas of Syria as well, thus taking the total death toll to 195.
Published: 06 Feb 2023,11:20 AM IST