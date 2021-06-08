Never Stop Learning: Prithviraj Forgives His Imposter on Clubhouse

However, a day after he clarified he is not on Clubhouse, Prithviraj wrote a note to Sooraj stating that he understands it was meant as a harmless joke and hoped that Sooraj now understands the repercussions the action could have. “Dear Sooraj. It’s alright. I understand that it was all meant to be a harmless joke. But I hope by now you’ve realised that something like this could have very serious repercussions. At one point, I believe more than 2500 people were listening in to you and that a good majority of them thought it was me speaking. I had repeated calls and messages from many people in and outside the industry, and it was imperative that I put an immediate stop to it,” he said.

Stating that he is glad that Sooraj accepted his mistake, Prithvi encouraged Sooraj to practice mimicry since it is a wonderful art form and cited that there are many Mollywood actors who hail from the world of mimicry. “ I’m glad you admit that it was a mistake. Mimicry is a wonderful art form and I’m sure you know many of Malayalam cinema’s all time greats have found their way into the industry from the world of mimicry. Dream big, work hard and never stop learning. I hope you have an illustrious career ahead and wish you the very best (sic),” Prithviraj said in his statement.