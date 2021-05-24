Prithviraj Tweets In Support of 'Save Lakshadweep' Campaign

He wrote that he has spoken to a number of islanders and none of them are happy with these so-called reforms. "I strongly believe that any law, reform or amendment should never be for the land, but for the people of the land. It's never the geographical or political boundary that makes a country, state or union territory but the people who live there. How does disrupting the way of life of a centuries-old peaceful settlement become an acceptable means of progress?"

Prithviraj finally requested the concerned authorities to take heed of what the residents of Lakshadweep are saying and act on it.

The current test positivity rate in Lakshadweep is 68 per cent. Despite the country battling severe COVID outbreaks, the island managed to keep the virus away for over a year. Praful Patel, the island’s administrator, granted a waiver to the restrictions imposed on those who were in the quarantine in Kochi.

It is alleged that this is the reason for the sharp spread in cases. The first law reform of the administrator since taking office was the implementation of the Goonda Act. Islanders allege that the goons’ act was undemocratic on an island where no crime was reported.