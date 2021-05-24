Prithviraj Tweets In Support of 'Save Lakshadweep' Campaign

Prithviraj Sukumaran tweets in support of Save Lakshadweep campaign.
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has taken to Twitter to extend his support to the Lakshadweep Islands. Protests are on in the island against the new law reforms introduced by administrator Praful Patel, including easing of COVID restrictions and implementation of the Goonda Act.
In his Twitter statement Prithviraj began by writing, "My first memories of this gorgeous little group of islands are from a school excursion when I was in my 6th grade. I remember being in awe of the turquoise waters and crystal clear lagoons. Years later, I was part of the crew that brought filmmaking back to the islands with Sachy's Anarkali. I spent a good two months in Kavarati and made memories and friends for a lifetime". He added that after Anarkali, he also shot his directorial debut Lucifer in Lakshadweep.
"For the last few days, I have been getting desperate messages from people I know and do not know from these islands, requesting and sometimes even pleading for me to do what I can to bring public attention to what is going on there. I'm not going to go on and write an essay about the islands and why the new administrator's 'reforms' seem completely bizarre", Prithviraj continued.
He wrote that he has spoken to a number of islanders and none of them are happy with these so-called reforms. "I strongly believe that any law, reform or amendment should never be for the land, but for the people of the land. It's never the geographical or political boundary that makes a country, state or union territory but the people who live there. How does disrupting the way of life of a centuries-old peaceful settlement become an acceptable means of progress?"
Prithviraj finally requested the concerned authorities to take heed of what the residents of Lakshadweep are saying and act on it.
The current test positivity rate in Lakshadweep is 68 per cent. Despite the country battling severe COVID outbreaks, the island managed to keep the virus away for over a year. Praful Patel, the island’s administrator, granted a waiver to the restrictions imposed on those who were in the quarantine in Kochi.
It is alleged that this is the reason for the sharp spread in cases. The first law reform of the administrator since taking office was the implementation of the Goonda Act. Islanders allege that the goons’ act was undemocratic on an island where no crime was reported.
Published: undefined