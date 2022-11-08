In Pics: Princess Diana's Iconic Fashion Moments

Princess Diana’s legacy has been written and rewritten throughout the course of 20th-century history. Be it through the way she carried herself, her sarcastic sense of humour or her sense of style. Fashion historians have acknowledged, time and again, that her fashion evolution brought her own sense of self to the fore. For instance, she refused to wear gloves when she met patients or how she willingly wore headscarves to show respect to other cultures. She never failed to go that extra mile to make people feel at ease in her presence.

And through all of this, her fashion trajectory changed from a girl who mostly wore sweater vests to someone who created her own individual style which ended up creating quite a stir back in the day. From her revenge dress to the Travolta dress - Diana was a fashion sensation who almost aways expressed herself through clothes without having to say a word.

With Elizabeth Debecki portraying the role of Diana in the season of The Crown, we can take a look at some of the lesser-known and also some of the celebrated looks that made Diana into fashion icon.