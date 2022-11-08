In Pics: Princess Diana's Iconic Fashion Moments

Diana's Life In Looks As 'The Crown' Releases Its 5th Season
(Photo: Instagram)
Princess Diana’s legacy has been written and rewritten throughout the course of 20th-century history. Be it through the way she carried herself, her sarcastic sense of humour or her sense of style. Fashion historians have acknowledged, time and again, that her fashion evolution brought her own sense of self to the fore. For instance, she refused to wear gloves when she met patients or how she willingly wore headscarves to show respect to other cultures. She never failed to go that extra mile to make people feel at ease in her presence.
And through all of this, her fashion trajectory changed from a girl who mostly wore sweater vests to someone who created her own individual style which ended up creating quite a stir back in the day. From her revenge dress to the Travolta dress - Diana was a fashion sensation who almost aways expressed herself through clothes without having to say a word.
With Elizabeth Debecki portraying the role of Diana in the season of The Crown, we can take a look at some of the lesser-known and also some of the celebrated looks that made Diana into fashion icon.
Princess Diana wore a blue and white ensemble while announcing her engagement to the public with Prince Charles.
Diana wearing the iconic red wool black sheep sweater at a polo match.
Diana in a sheer purple gown while, she was pregnant with William at the time.
Diana wore a empire line maternity dress with the Spencer Tiara while attending an event at the Royal Academy.
Diana wore a printed sweater with a cream pleated skirt while arriving at Aberdeen Airport with a young Prince Harry.
Diana at Cannes Film Festival, wearing one of her most famous gowns
Now touted to be the Fairytale dress, she wore the dress while attending the world premiere of the James Bond Film The Living Daylights in London.
One of her lesser known looks, Diana chose a sheer purple dress while on a tour of the Gulf.
Diana on her way to drop off her kids to school, wearing her cusual best
Diana wore a green and light grey letterman jacket while visiting the Alton Towers Theme Park
Known as the Revenge dress, this is one of her most famous looks
An oversized sweatshirt and orange biker shorts, one of Diana's most famous looks when it comes to casual wear.
While in Pakistan, Diana wore a traditional Shalwar Kameez in blue and green.
