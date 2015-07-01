In Pics: Remembering Princess Diana on Her Birth Anniversary

Remembering Princess Diana on her birth anniversary.
Monica Sarup
World
Updated:
Princess Diana relaxes on the beach on a trip to the Caribbean Island of Nevis, 4 January 1993. | (Photo: Reuters)
Princess Diana relaxes on the beach on a trip to the Caribbean Island of Nevis, 4 January 1993.

(This story was first published on 1 July 2016. It is being reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark Princess Diana’s birth anniversary.)

One of the most adored members of the British royal family, Lady Diana was born Diana Frances Spencer on 1 July 1961 near Sandringham, Norfolk.

– Princess Diana died on 31 August 1997 in a car crash in Paris.

– She became Lady Diana Spencer after her father inherited the title of Earl Spencer in 1975.

– Lady Diana Spencer worked as a nursery school assistant at the Young England Kindergarten, Pimlico, London.

Princess Diana smiles wearing a Cambridge tiara during a dinner and a reception at the British Embassy in Washington, DC on 10 November 1985. (Photo: Reuters)

– Lady Diana became Princess of Wales when shemarried the Prince of Wales on 29 July 1981.

– The ceremony was aired on television around theworld and was considered to be the wedding of the century.

Prince Charles kisses his new bride Diana on their wedding day 29 July 1981 (Photo: Reuters)

– Diana and Charles had their two children, PrinceWilliam Arthur Philip Louis on 21 June 1982, and Prince Henry Charles AlbertDavid on 15 September 1984.

Princess Diana holds her two sons Prince William, and Prince Harry (front) on 9 August 1987 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain (Photo: Reuters)

– She did a lot of charity work, visitingterminally ill people over the world, and leading campaigns for animal protectionand AIDS awareness.

– Diana met several times with Mother Teresa.

– The Princess was famously the 1st member of theRoyal Family to have contact with AIDS victims and helped to break down globalmisconceptions about the disease.

Princess Diana with Mother Teresa, June 1997. (Photo: Reuters)
Princess Diana with Sonia Gandhi at her New Delhi residence on 11 February 1992 (Photo: Reuters)

– She was a fashion icon whose style was emulatedby women around the world.

– In 1999, TIME named Diana one of the 100 MostImportant People of the 20th Century.

– In 2002, Diana was ranked 3rd on the BBC’s pollof the 100 Greatest Britons.

The Princess of Wales arrives at the premier of Ridley Scott’s 1492 - Conquest of Paradise in central London, 19 October 1992 (Photo: Reuters)
Lady Diana during her two day visit to France in November 1992. (Photo: Reuters)
Diana during her visit to Paris, 11 November 1988. (Photo: Reuters)
Diana arrives at the Victor Chang charity dinner in Australia on 31 October 1996. (Photo: Reuters)
Prince William, Earl Spencer, Prince Harry and Prince Charles follow Diana’s coffin into Westminster Abbey, 6 September 1997. (Photo: Reuters)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 01 Jul 2015,03:41 PM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT