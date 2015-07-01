In Pics: Remembering Princess Diana on Her Birth Anniversary

One of the most adored members of the British royal family, Lady Diana was born Diana Frances Spencer on 1 July 1961 near Sandringham, Norfolk.

– Princess Diana died on 31 August 1997 in a car crash in Paris.

– She became Lady Diana Spencer after her father inherited the title of Earl Spencer in 1975.

– Lady Diana Spencer worked as a nursery school assistant at the Young England Kindergarten, Pimlico, London.