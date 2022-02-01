Pratik Sehajpal Reacts to Neha Bhasin Saying He Pretends to Be Single

Pratik Sehajpal speaks about Neha Bhasin's remarks.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Pratik Sehajpal secured the second spot in Bigg Boss 15, while Tejasswi Prakash took home the winner's trophy. Now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Pratik spoke about Neha Bhasin's remarks about him pretending to be single.
Previously, Neha, who was also a contestant of Bigg Boss 15, got into a fight with Pratik's sister Prerna. In a series of tweets, Neha had asked Prerna to "put a leash" on Pratik and teach him "to stop running after women".
Responding to the comments Pratik told the publication, "I think you should probably talk to the women that I have been running after, ki main actually bhaaga ya nahi bhaaga (whether I have even run after them or not). They can tell you better.” He added that if he has connected with someone, "it has only been friendship".
Pratik also said that everyone is entitled to their own opinions. "Agar main kisi se emotionally connect kar raha hoon, usse peeche bhaagna nahi kehte hai, usse kehte hai ek genuine understanding. Kisi ko agar lagta hai ki main kisi ke peeche bhaaga hoon, toh woh uski problem hai (If I connect with someone emotionally, it's not called running after that person. It means that we have developed an understanding. Still, if someone thinks I am chasing women, that's their problem. I would like to stay away from such statements. People have their own opinions)".
