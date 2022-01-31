Tejasswi vs Pratik: Ex-Bigg Boss Contestants Divided Over 'Bigg Boss 15' Win

Tejasswi Prakash was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 15 during the Grand Finale on Sunday. She defeated Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra who made it to the top 3. Shamita Shetty, and Nishant Bhatt were in the top 5. Several former Bigg Boss contestants have reacted to Tejasswi’s win and some don’t seem happy with the decision.

Tejasswi’s win also saw social media users divided as her fans congratulated her but some others criticised the show and the channel.

Gauahar Khan, who made a special appearance at the finale along with former winners Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, and Gautam Gulati, tweeted, “LoL!!! The silence in the studio at the announcement said it all . #bb15 there is only one deserving winner , n the world saw him shine . #PratikSehajpaI you won hearts . Every single guest who went in , you were their fave , the public loves you . Keep your head held high. (sic)