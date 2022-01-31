Tejasswi vs Pratik: Ex-Bigg Boss Contestants Divided Over 'Bigg Boss 15' Win

Gauahar Khan, Divya Agarwal and other former Bigg Boss contestants react to Tejasswi Prakash's win.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Tejasswi Prakash was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 15 during the Grand Finale on Sunday. She defeated Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra who made it to the top 3. Shamita Shetty, and Nishant Bhatt were in the top 5. Several former Bigg Boss contestants have reacted to Tejasswi’s win and some don’t seem happy with the decision.
Tejasswi’s win also saw social media users divided as her fans congratulated her but some others criticised the show and the channel.
Gauahar Khan, who made a special appearance at the finale along with former winners Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, and Gautam Gulati, tweeted, “LoL!!! The silence in the studio at the announcement said it all . #bb15 there is only one deserving winner , n the world saw him shine . #PratikSehajpaI you won hearts . Every single guest who went in , you were their fave , the public loves you . Keep your head held high. (sic)
Even Bigg Boss 7 contestant Kamya Shalabh Dang believes Pratik deserved to win the Bigg Boss 15 trophy. Kamya tweeted, “#PratikSehajpal you are my winner n always will be! U did extremely well, loved ur journey n ur passion towards the game n the show! Stay blessed, lots of love n blessings for ur future @realsehajpal.”
On the other hand, Divya Agarwal who won Bigg Boss OTT, shared a news clipping about her supporting Tejasswi and wrote, “I wish I knew you but I always saw it coming ! @kkundrra ghar hi aayi hai trophy koi nai @VSood12 can feel you Face with tears of joy (ace of space revised ) @itsmetejasswi you won it queen ! So proud !!”
BB13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who had returned as a wild card this season, wrote on Twitter, “@itsmetejasswi Congratulations Cutie. God bless you. And all the best for your new venture. Red heartTrophy #BiggBoss15.” She also posted notes for the runner-up Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra.
Dolly Bindra, who entered the Bigg Boss house in season 4, expressed her support for Tejasswi in a tweet, “Greetings to all who voted and believe she is the winner @itsmetejasswi @BeingSalmanKhan #BigBoss15GrandFinale stay the way you are strong and what you feel is always right love you.”
Kashmera Shah tweeted in support of Shamita Shetty, “@ShamitaShetty God knows what’s the best for you and you have that in your life with @TheShilpaShetty as a sister and @RaQesh19 as a partner. I wish you luck and more achievements in life. If someone else won does not mean you lost. You won all our hearts @ColorsTV @BiggBoss.” Kashmera was a contestant on the first season of Bigg Boss.
Umar Riaz, who formed a strong connection with BB15 co-contestant Karan Kundrra shared a message for him after the finale. Umar wrote, "You played well my man @kkundrra. Sometimes life doesn't give you what you want, not coz you don't deserve it but coz you deserve so much more."
Tejasswi Prakash took to social media to thank all her fans for supporting her during her Bigg Boss 15 journey.
She also posted her winning moment on Twitter with a note, “A moment that still feels like a dream come true….One that I still am pinching myself about….Yes this is going to stay with me forever! And this journey is one which we have walked on together….To greater heights, together! Ganpati Bappa Morya Folded hands Red heart #Thankful #gratitude.”
Along with the trophy, Tejasswi Prakash also went home with a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh. During the finale, the show’s host Salman Khan introduced Tejasswi Prakash as the new ‘Sarvashreshth Naagin’ in Naagin 6.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)