Pratik Gandhi Says He Was ‘Humiliated’ by Police During ‘VIP Movement’ in Mumbai

Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi took to social media to share that he felt ‘humiliated’ by a police interaction amid security arrangements for a ‘VIP movement’ in Mumbai. Pratik claimed that the Western Express Highway (WEH) was jammed and he decided to walk to the shoot location but police ‘almost pushed’ him into a warehouse.

Pratik Gandhi tweeted, “Mumbai WEH is jammed coz of “VIP” movement, I started walking on the roads to reach the shoot location and Police caught me by shoulder and almost pushed me in some random marble warehouse to wait till without any discussion. #humiliated.”