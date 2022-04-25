Pratik Gandhi Says He Was ‘Humiliated’ by Police During ‘VIP Movement’ in Mumbai

Pratik Gandhi claims police 'almost pushed' him.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi took to social media to share that he felt ‘humiliated’ by a police interaction amid security arrangements for a ‘VIP movement’ in Mumbai. Pratik claimed that the Western Express Highway (WEH) was jammed and he decided to walk to the shoot location but police ‘almost pushed’ him into a warehouse.
Pratik Gandhi tweeted, “Mumbai WEH is jammed coz of “VIP” movement, I started walking on the roads to reach the shoot location and Police caught me by shoulder and almost pushed me in some random marble warehouse to wait till without any discussion. #humiliated.”
Pratik’s followers expressed their support for the actor while many shared their own experience with traffic. One person wrote, “Har Baar ‘Risk Hain Toh Ishq Hain', nahin hota Mota Bhai, (Taking a risk is not the right thing to do every time)” and Pratik responded, “Bhai Koi risk nahi sirf kaam pe jaa raha tha (I wasn’t taking any risk, I was just going to work).”
Some people also theorised that the traffic and security detail at WEH could have been due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mumbai.
One follower also shared a traffic advisory shared by the Mumbai Traffic Police on Saturday (23 April) that read, “Due to VIP movement Traffic may be slow on Western Express Highway at Santacruz towards Dharavi, Matunga between 3-9 PM on dt 24-04-2022. Mumbaikars are requested to avoid using this route and use alternative routes. #MTPTrafficUpdate.”
On the work front, Pratik Gandhi is shooting for a film with Patralekhaa. He also stars in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan with Taapsee Pannu and has a Netflix project lined up.
