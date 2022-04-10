Ayesha Takia’s Husband Farhan Azmi Alleges Racism at Goa Airport

Actor Ayesha Takia’s husband Farhan Azmi has alleged that he faced racism at the Goa airport. In a Twitter thread, Farhan claimed that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officers at the airport ‘purposely singled (out)’ him and his family.

On 4 April, Farhan posted, “Dear @CISFHQrs, I was boarding for Mumbai on @IndiGo6E 6386, 18:40 hrs flight and these racist officers R P Singh, A K Yadav, commander Rout and senior officer (SP category) Bahadur purposely singled me and my family (wife and son) immediately after they read out my name out loud to team.”