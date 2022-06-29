South Actor Meena’s Husband Vidyasagar Passes Away; Khushbu Sundar Mourns Demise

Popular South Indian Actress Meena’s Husband Vidyasagar Passes Away
Photo courtesy: Twitter
Popular South actor Meena’s husband Vidyasagar passed away at the age of 48 on Monday, in a private hospital in Chennai. He was diagnosed with a severe lung infection and was reportedly undergoing treatment for the last few months.
Meena married Vidyasagar, a businessman based out of Bengaluru, in 2009. The couple has an 11-year-old daughter Nainika, who co-starred with actor Vijay in Atlee’s blockbuster Theri (2016).
Condolences are pouring in from members of the film fraternity and fans of Meena.
Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar, who recently shared screen space with Meena in Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, tweeted, "Waking up to a terrible news. Heartbroken to learn actor Meena's husband, Sagar, is no more with us. He was battling lung ailment for long. Heart goes out to Meena n her young daughter. Life is cruel. At loss of words to express grief. Deepest condolences to the family".
“It is shocking to hear the news of the untimely demise of Actor Meena’s husband Vidyasagar, our family’s heartfelt condolences to Meena and the near and dear of her family, may his soul rest in peace,” tweeted Sarathkumar, who has acted with Meena in many films.
Meena was recently seen in Malayalam films such as Drishyam 1 and Drishyam 2 and Telugu film Son of India.