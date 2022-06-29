South Actor Meena’s Husband Vidyasagar Passes Away; Khushbu Sundar Mourns Demise

Popular South actor Meena’s husband Vidyasagar passed away at the age of 48 on Monday, in a private hospital in Chennai. He was diagnosed with a severe lung infection and was reportedly undergoing treatment for the last few months.

Meena married Vidyasagar, a businessman based out of Bengaluru, in 2009. The couple has an 11-year-old daughter Nainika, who co-starred with actor Vijay in Atlee’s blockbuster Theri (2016).