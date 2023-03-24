Pooja Bhatt Tests Positive for COVID-19; Urges Fans to Wear Masks

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pooja Bhatt Tests Positive for COVID-19; Urges Fans to Wear Masks

"Covid can get to you despite being fully vaccinated," wrote Pooja Bhatt in her tweet.
Pooja Bhatt tests positive for COVID-19.

(Photo Courtesy: Facebook)
Pooja Bhatt has tested positive for COVID-19. The Chup actor shared the news with her followers on Twitter on Friday, 24 March. Bhatt re-tweeted an old video of some children banging utensils to drive away the coronavirus in 2020 and shared that "exactly three years later" she has contracted the virus.

Bhatt tweeted, "And exactly 3 yrs later, I have tested positive for the first time. Mask up people! Covid is still very much around & can get to you despite being fully vaccinated. Hopefully I shall be back on my feet soon."

See her tweet here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhatt was last seen in R Balki's serial-killer drama, Chup: Revenge of The Artist. Earlier, she appeared in her father Mahesh Bhatt's film Sadak 2 and the Netflix web-series Bombay Begums.

