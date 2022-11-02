In Photos: Actor Pooja Bhatt Walks With Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Actor Pooja Bhatt joins Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt took part in a 10.5 kilometer walk for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad on Wednesday, 2 November. She was spotted marching right next to Gandhi, on the streets of the 'City of Pearls', showing her support for the party and its cause. Sharing some pictures from the march on social media, she wrote, "The audacity of hope! In times of hate, dare to love! In times of division, speak of unification!"
Take a look at the pictures here:
Rahul Gandhi and Pooja Bhatt with a supporter at the march.
Rahul Gandhi shakes hands with a supporter at the Bharat Jodo Yatra march.
Rahul Gandhi with his supporters at the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad.
Pooja Bhatt joins Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Gandhi take a 10.5 km walk for the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Rahul Gandhi feeds a little girl at the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Gandhi march in Hyderabad city.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)