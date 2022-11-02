In Photos: Actor Pooja Bhatt Walks With Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt took part in a 10.5 kilometer walk for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad on Wednesday, 2 November. She was spotted marching right next to Gandhi, on the streets of the 'City of Pearls', showing her support for the party and its cause. Sharing some pictures from the march on social media, she wrote, "The audacity of hope! In times of hate, dare to love! In times of division, speak of unification!"

Take a look at the pictures here: