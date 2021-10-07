Pooja Bhatt Calls Out NCB & Man Whose Selfie With Aryan Khan Went Viral

Pooja Bhatt questioned what the man in the selfie with Aryan Khan was doing at NCB office.
Pooja Bhatt has called out the man whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Actor-producer Pooja Bhatt has called out the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the man who clicked a selfie with Aryan Khan prior to his arrest. Aryan and others have been arrested in connection to an alleged drugs case. In a press conference held by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday, he stated the person in the selfie is one KP Gosavi, who identifies as a 'private investigator'.

Pooja Bhatt tweeted, "And then we have those,who would fail to be cast as ‘private detectives’ in the most archaic Bollywood film.Fact is stranger than fiction & replete with far more clichés.Time to change ‘Looks like a Bollywood villain’ to ‘Looks like a Pvt Detective outsourced by a Govt agency’ (sic)."

When a social media user blamed Pooja for revealing the man's identity she wrote, ""I have not taken their name if you use your eyes to actually ‘see’ & re-read my tweet. Or is that too much to ask? Advise the said person to refrain from taking & then leaking such glorious ‘selfies’ next time as they go viral. Discretion is the better part of valour, is it not?"

