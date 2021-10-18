Pooja Bedi Says She 'Chose to Stay Unvaccinated', Netizens React

Pooja Bedi informed her fans that she tested positive for COVID-19
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ Twitter)
Pooja Bedi took to social media to inform her fans that she has tested positive for COVID-19. In a video on Instagram, Bedi listed out the precautions she is taking to get better.
She revealed that her husband and house help have also been infected. Pooja went on to say that she has chosen to not get vaccinated. While many people wished for her speedy recovery, several netizens called her out for misinformation.
Some people pointed out that COVID-19 can have long-term complications, and others called out her privilege, saying that not everybody has access to proper healthcare.
Pooja said in the video, "I have been vocal about not taking the vaccine. For me, it was the choice I took. I know my body’s immunity will rise up and I rather rely on my natural immunity. Each one of you make your own choices. This is my chronical journey of how I am handling the virus. We are now going to focus on getting better."
Informing her fans about her diagnosis, Pooja said, "Hello everyone, while I have been wondering why I haven’t got the coronavirus till now given that it is so infectious and at some point, everyone is going to get it. It seems that I have now got it. I tested positive. Very interestingly last couple of days I thought I have very bad allergy, which is why I have this cough. I do have dust allergy. Then the fever started and it is quite the virus that kinda knocks you out."
Pooja Bedi had earlier received flak for not wearing a mask while on vacation, and for spreading misinformation related to masking and the virus. She'd defended her stance by saying that people can't stand those who have "wealth, health, positivity".
Dr Shahid Jameel had addressed the myths surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine and told The Quint, “It’s a myth that vaccines prevent infection, they prevent disease. This means vaccines protect against severe disease and death but you can still be infected and transmit the virus to others. So you MUST wear a mask even after being vaccinated.”
He'd added, "Even with 1 dose there are studies that say you are offered limited protection against severe disease.”