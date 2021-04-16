Pooja Bedi's Anti-Mask Post Irks Netizens, the Actor Responds

Pooja Bedi has been facing criticism for her posts about the lockdown, and from her stay at Goa. In her most recent post, she can be seen riding on a motorboat with her fiance Maneck Contractor. Along with the video, she wrote, "Joys of living in healthy, happy #goa. Free your mind #NoFear. Life is meant to be lived... not spent caged and masked for a year/years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away! If you died tomorrow after year of masking/lockdown... what would your greatest regret be?"

This didn't go down too well with netizens since people immediately accused her of spreading misinformation about the pandemic, and especially masking. She replied to some justifying her stance.