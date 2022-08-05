Plea Filed Against Kareena Kapoor for Hurting Religious Sentiments of Christians

Plea filed against Kareena Kapoor Khan for hurting religious sentiments of the Christian community.
A plea has been filed before the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking an FIR against actor Kareena Kapoor, on 3 August as per a report by Live Law. The plea was moved by a practicing advocate Christopher Anthony, stating that by using the word 'Bible' in her book, the actor has allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of the Christian community.
Kareena's book The Pregnancy Bible was launched on her son Taimur's birthday in 2020.
In continuation to the report, the plea was submitted before the Bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Paliwal, wherein, the petitioner was instructed to impleaded State as a party and matter was posted for hearing after six weeks.
In the plea, Anthony claimed that Kapoor has inculcated the habit of insulting and defaming the Christian Community by doing something or the other which is unacceptable.
To support his claims, the petitioner cited a song from the Bollywood film Brothers called 'Mera naam Mary hai, Mary sau takka teri hai', and alleged that the 'cheap item song' contained the name of Mary, the mother of Lord Jesus, who is considered holy and sacred in the Christian community.
A plea had been moved by the religious community even last month, in July seeking an FIR against the actor.
