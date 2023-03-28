'People Didn't Cast Me': Priyanka Chopra on Leaving Bollywood & Moving to the US

Priyanka Chopra opens up on why she searched for work in Hollywood.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Priyanka Chopra has made her mark in both Bollywood and Hollywood. In her recent interview, the actor opened up on why she left the Indian film industry and moved to the US to search for work in Hollywood.
Before making her Hollywood debut with the 2015 television series Quantico, the Bajirao Mastani actor tried to showcase her singing talent with songs like ‘In My City’ and ‘Exotic', which also featured American rapper Pitbull.
During her conversation with Dax Shepherd on his podcast, Armchair Expert, Priyanka shared, "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, and I am not good at playing that game, so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.
"This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn't want to get, but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it. So when this music thing came I was like 'fu** it I'm going to America'," the actor further shared on the podcast.
In an earlier interview on The Ranveer Show, Priyanka spoke about the time when her work was being taken away from her in the Indian film industry. "I have had people wanting to jeopardise my career, take away from my work, and make sure I wasn’t cast just because I was doing well in what I was doing," the actor said on the show.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in the Russo Brothers' series Citadel; filmmaker Jim Strouse's Love Again, co-starring Celine Dion and Sam Heughan; and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)