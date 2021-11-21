Farah Khan Shares Glimpses Into Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa's 'Pyjama Party'

Farah Khan with Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's pyjama party night.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Farah Khan shared pictures from Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s wedding festivities in Chandigarh. Farah captioned the pictures from the ‘pyjama party night’, “Only wedding where I could wear my nighty and rubber chappals #pyjama party.. #rajpatra #bestwedding... I still have a hangover.”
Patralekhaa’s sister Parnalekha shared a photo with the newlyweds and wrote, “As the late great Audrey Hepburn once advised, ‘Life is a party dress like it.’ Pyjama party night! #patraj.”
Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s glamourous pyjama party outfits were designed by Amit Aggarwal. Rajkummar wore a blue hand painted biker jacket and Patralekhaa added some extra bling to her outfit with rhinestones in her hair.
The couple had shared pictures from their wedding on Monday. Rajkummar wrote in the caption, “Finally, after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband. Here's to forever .. and beyond.”
One of the pictures the couple shared even featured the special message stitched on Patralekhaa's veil. The message, in Bengali, read, "Amaar pran bhora bhalobasha aami tomay somporna korilam," which roughly translates to "I pledge all of my love to you."
