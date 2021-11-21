Pics: Alia Bhatt, Raveena Tandon At Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan's Sangeet

Raveena Tandon, Alia Bhatt and several celebrities attended Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's sangeet.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan Kapoor hosted their sangeet ceremony on Saturday in Mumbai. Several celebrities including Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Krystle D’Souza, Raveena Tandon, and Masaba Gupta attended the celebrations. Anushka wore a stunning red lehenga and Aditya Seal sported a black sherwani.
Alia Bhatt wore a yellow lehenga and Raveena Tandon chose a floral lehenga. Actor Bhagyashree was also spotted at the event with her son Abhimanyu Dassani. Aditya and Anushka will tie the knot on Sunday.
Here are photos from the celebration.
Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan Kapoor at their sangeet.
Bride-to-be Anushka Kapoor in a red lehenga.
Aditya Seal wore a black sherwani, pictured here with his fiancé Anushka.
Raveena Tandon in a floral lehenga at the sangeet.
Bhagyashree with her son Abhimanyu Dassani.
Alia Bhatt with Akansha Ranjan.
Alia Bhatt wore a yellow lehenga to Anushka Ranjan Kapoor's sangeet.
Sussanne Khan at Aditya Seal's sangeet.
Krystle D'Souza in a blue lehenga at the celebration.
Masaba Gupta attended the party with actor Satyadeep Misra.
Shatrughan Sinha at Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan Kapoor's sangeet.
Bhumi Pednekar with sister Samisha Pendnekar.