Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@rajkummar_rao)
Rajkummar Rao Shares New Pictures From Wedding With Patralekhaa
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married on 15 November.
Rajkummar Rao tied the knot with his longtime partner, Patralekhaa on 15 November in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh. Wishes poured in from fans and celebrities who wished the best for the new couple. Now, a few days later, Rao has shared more pictures from the ceremony. These new candid pictures of the couple have stolen hearts on social media. Check them out here.
