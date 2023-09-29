Watch: Magical Moments From Parineeti-Raghav Chadha's Dreamy Udaipur Wedding

Parineeti Chopra shares a dreamy video of her wedding with Raghav Chadha.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha tied the knot earlier this week in a grand wedding ceremony in Udaipur.
On 29 September, Parineeti took to social media to share a dreamy video of her fairytale wedding with her fans. The actor also sang and composed the song for her wedding as a special act, which she had kept a secret from Raghav.
Parineeti captioned the post, "To my husband … The most important song I’ve ever sung .. walking towards you, hiding from the baraat, singing these words … what do I even say .. O piya, chal chalein aa."
Have a look at the video here:
The couple's grand wedding ceremony was held at the Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Many celebrities and prominent politicians, from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, joined the celebration.
According to reports, the newlywed couple will host two wedding receptions for their industry friends in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)