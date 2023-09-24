Inside Pics From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Grand Udaipur Wedding

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Inside Pics From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Grand Udaipur Wedding

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha got married amidst their friends and family on 24 September. The grand wedding ceremony took place at Udaipur's Leela Palace.

Several pictures from the couple's wedding and pre-wedding festivities surfaced on the internet. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra and tennis ace Sania Mirza also shared a glimpse of the lavish event on social media.

A picture from Parineeti's Mehendi ceremony also surfaced on the internet.

Sania Mirza also shared a picture of the attire she wore to Parineeti's wedding.

Designer Manish Malhotra shared a glimpse of outfit for the wedding.

A red vintage car decorated with white flowers was spotted outside the venue.

The couple's wedding venue, The Leela Palace, was lit up with golden lights.

