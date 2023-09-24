Inside Pics From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Grand Udaipur Wedding

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha got married amidst their friends and family on 24 September. The grand wedding ceremony took place at Udaipur's Leela Palace.

Several pictures from the couple's wedding and pre-wedding festivities surfaced on the internet. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra and tennis ace Sania Mirza also shared a glimpse of the lavish event on social media.