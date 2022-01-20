Parineeti Chopra on The Best Advice Priyanka Chopra Gave Her

Parineeti Chopra has spoken about the best advice that her cousin Priyanka Chopra gave her.
Speaking to journalist Puja Talwar Parineeti said, "I got the best advice from my sister. She always says you have the privilege of people's expectations. You would have been depressed if people didn't have expectations from you. Whenever you star in a movie, you will be expected to deliver something special. That is a privilege as well as a huge responsibility, so always give them something".
Parineeti added that as a student, too, she would feel the same way, so the advice stayed with her.
Parineeti is gearing up for the role of a judge in the reality show Hunarbaaz. Mithun Chakraborty and Karan Johar will also co-judge the show. Some time back, Parineeti shared the news on Instagram.
"have always been aware of my love for TV. I’m most comfortable on stage with a live audience , and obsessed with meeting people and hearing their stories, so TV always felt like a natural fit. Now the challenge was to just find the right show!", the actor had written.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)