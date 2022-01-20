Parineeti Chopra on The Best Advice Priyanka Chopra Gave Her

Parineeti Chopra has spoken about the best advice that her cousin Priyanka Chopra gave her.

Speaking to journalist Puja Talwar Parineeti said, "I got the best advice from my sister. She always says you have the privilege of people's expectations. You would have been depressed if people didn't have expectations from you. Whenever you star in a movie, you will be expected to deliver something special. That is a privilege as well as a huge responsibility, so always give them something".