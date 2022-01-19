Happy To Become a Meme For Crying on 'Hunarbaaz': Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra is all set to make her television debut as a judge for the reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. The show is being co-judged by Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty.

Speaking to The Quint, Parineeti opened up as to why she chose to do a show on tv and how she loves the concept of Bigg Boss. She also revealed what her hunar is.