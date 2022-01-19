Happy To Become a Meme For Crying on 'Hunarbaaz': Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra reveals why, despite loving the concept of Bigg Boss, she can never be a part of it.
Parineeti Chopra is all set to make her television debut as a judge for the reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. The show is being co-judged by Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty.
Speaking to The Quint, Parineeti opened up as to why she chose to do a show on tv and how she loves the concept of Bigg Boss. She also revealed what her hunar is.
"I think my hunar is travelling. I say this because usually people travel to places they have heard of, the more touristy ones. But I specialise in finding those unknown, obscure locations where you take three days to reach, and I always end up there."
Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan premieres on Colors TV from 22 January and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.
