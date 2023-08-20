Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to Tie the Knot On 25 September: Report

Speaking about the wedding, a source told The Times of India, "It will be a grand wedding. Parineeti is extremely tight-lipped about the festivities that will be held by the families. Her team has already started working out the details and her dates. She will plunge into her wedding prep in the first week of September."

The report further suggested that there would be a grand reception in Gurugram following the wedding.

Earlier, several reports claimed that Parineeti and Raghav may have a 5-star hotel wedding in Udaipur. A report by India Today stated that the couple will exchange vows at the Oberoi Udaivilas in a grand wedding ceremony.