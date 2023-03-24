'Parineeta' Director Pradeep Sarkar Passes Away at 67
(Photo: Twitter)
Director Pradeep Sarkar known for making films like Parineeta and Mardaani passed away on Friday, 24 March. He was 67 at the time of his passing. Director Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to share the news with his followers.
Mehta took to Twitter to write, "Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP."
Actor Neetu Chandra also confirmed his demise on Twitter. She wrote, "Very sad to know about our dearest director @pradeepsrkar dada. I started my career with him. He had an aesthetic talent to make his films look larger than life. From #Parineeta #lagachunrimeindaag to a no. Of movies. Dada, you will be be missed. #RestInPeace (sic)."
He is known for films like Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Lafangey Parindey, and Mardaani all of which have been produced by Yash Raj Films. He also worked in a film called Helicopter Eela which starred Kajol in a leading role. This was one of the last films directed by him.
