Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Parineeta' Director Pradeep Sarkar Passes Away at 67

'Parineeta' Director Pradeep Sarkar Passes Away at 67

Pradeep Sarkar was known for films like 'Parineeta' and 'Mardaani'.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

'Parineeta' Director Pradeep Sarkar Passes Away at 67

|

(Photo: Twitter)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>'Parineeta' Director Pradeep Sarkar Passes Away at 67</p></div>

Director Pradeep Sarkar known for making films like Parineeta and Mardaani passed away on Friday, 24 March. He was 67 at the time of his passing. Director Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to share the news with his followers.

Mehta took to Twitter to write, "Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP."

Actor Neetu Chandra also confirmed his demise on Twitter. She wrote, "Very sad to know about our dearest director @pradeepsrkar dada. I started my career with him. He had an aesthetic talent to make his films look larger than life. From #Parineeta #lagachunrimeindaag to a no. Of movies. Dada, you will be be missed. #RestInPeace (sic)."

He is known for films like Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Lafangey Parindey, and Mardaani all of which have been produced by Yash Raj Films. He also worked in a film called Helicopter Eela which starred Kajol in a leading role. This was one of the last films directed by him.

Also ReadActor Sameer Khakhar, Known as Khopdi From 'Nukkad', Passes Away at 71

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT