Podcast | Faraaz Movie Review: Heartbreaking, But Could Have Been A Lot Better

Faraaz tells the story of the 2016 attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Somya Lakhani
Published
Podcast
1 min read

Faraaz, directed by Mehta and written by Ritesh Shah, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, tells the story of the 2016 attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Tune into this episode of Do I Like It, where Somya Lakhani tells us about the film, its politics, and how it treats the 'Good Muslim vs. Bad Muslim' debate.

To listen to more episodes of our review podcast 'Do I Like It', click here.

Check out our political storytelling podcast, 'Siyasat' by clicking here.

Check out 'Urdunama', a podcast where we talk about everyday Urdu words you hear in movies and songs.

Topics:  Faraaz   Movie Review   Podcast 

