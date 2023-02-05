Podcast | Faraaz Movie Review: Heartbreaking, But Could Have Been A Lot Better
Faraaz tells the story of the 2016 attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Faraaz, directed by Mehta and written by Ritesh Shah, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, tells the story of the 2016 attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Tune into this episode of Do I Like It, where Somya Lakhani tells us about the film, its politics, and how it treats the 'Good Muslim vs. Bad Muslim' debate.
Topics: Faraaz Movie Review Podcast
