Actor Sameer Khakhar, Known as Khopdi From Nukkad, Passes Away At 71. 

In continuation of the report, Sameer's brother said, “He experienced some respiratory issues yesterday morning, we called the doctor home and he asked to get him admitted. So we took him to the hospital and he was admitted to the ICU. He then had multiple organ failure and today at 4.30 am he collapsed.”

Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to also grieve the loss of the actor, he said: "For some reason I was nicknamed Khopdi in college after his iconic character in Nukkad. My closest friends from the time still call me Khopdi. But I guess it’s time to say goodbye to the OG. Goodbye Sameer Khakhar. Thank you for the memories."