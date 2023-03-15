Actor Sameer Khakhar, Known as Khopdi From Nukkad, Passes Away At 71.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, who was last seen in Farzi, passed away at the age of 71. He was best known for his role in the iconic television show Nukkad. He was suffering from respiratory and other medical problems and was admitted to the MM Hospital, Borivali, as per a report by The Indian Express.
In continuation of the report, Sameer's brother said, “He experienced some respiratory issues yesterday morning, we called the doctor home and he asked to get him admitted. So we took him to the hospital and he was admitted to the ICU. He then had multiple organ failure and today at 4.30 am he collapsed.”
Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to also grieve the loss of the actor, he said: "For some reason I was nicknamed Khopdi in college after his iconic character in Nukkad. My closest friends from the time still call me Khopdi. But I guess it’s time to say goodbye to the OG. Goodbye Sameer Khakhar. Thank you for the memories."
Khakhar was known for starring in shows such as Manorajan, Circus, Naya Nukkad, Shrimaan Shrimati, and Adaalat. He was also seen in Netflix film Serious Men, and the ZEE5 series Sunflower. He was also a known name in Gujarati theatre.
He is survived by his wife.
