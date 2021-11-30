Singer Shalmali Kholgade Ties the Knot With Farhan Shaikh

Shalmali wore an orange saree with a bird pattern and Farhan complemented her outfit with an orange kurta. Their wedding garlands had a unique twist since they had polaroid pictures of the couple.

A source told The Times of India that Shalmali and Farhan have always wanted a private ceremony and they’d actually planned to just have a registered wedding.

The source revealed, “They preferred to keep their big day private and minimalistic. The original plan was only to have a registered wedding, but they eventually also went in for some rituals at their home for the convenience of their parents.”

‘Pareshaan’ was Shalmali’s debut song as a lead vocalist and she won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for it. She also sang ‘Lat Lag Gayee’ from Race 2, ‘Balam Pichkari’ from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and ‘Aga Bai’ from Aiyyaa.