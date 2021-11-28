Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: KJo & Farah Khan to Choreograph Sangeet?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding is the most talked-about topic in Bollywood right now. As per a report by Pinkvilla, Karan Johar, Farah Khan and Zoya Akhtar will be an integral part of the festivities.

Karan and Farah will most likely be choreographing for the couple's sangeet night. While Farah will reportedly choreograph from Katrina’s side, KJo is supposed to be a part of Vicky’s team for the sangeet, which will be held on 7 December. The couple will reportedly tie the knot on 9 December at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.