'Made Enough For a Simple Life’: Pankaj Tripathi on Initial Days In The Industry

The Quint spoke to Tripathi about his initial days in the Hindi film industry, whether he feels social media affects creativity and freedom, his thoughts on propaganda films and more.

When asked about whether Main Atal Hoon can be viewed as a propaganda film the actor replied, "It's not the audience who thinks about a film as a propaganda film. They have nothing to do with it. If I say something it can be my point of view. I know we have made an honest film, but we will only know what we have made when it reaches the audience."