Main Atal Hoon Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Portrays Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Biopic

advertisement
The makers of Pankaj Tripathi's upcoming biographical drama Main Atal Hoon unveiled the film's official trailer on Wednesday, 20 December. The three-minute-long trailer gives us a glimpse into the life of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
It follows Vajpayee's journey from being a young leader of the masses to co-founding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Sharing the trailer with his fans on social media, Pankaj wrote, "The leader you know, the man you didn’t. Presenting a glimpse into the extraordinary life of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee."
Have a look at it here:
Speaking about the film, Pankaj said in a statement, “More than the film, the journey of playing Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee is really close to my heart. The man is truly a legend, and we are honoured to bring his inspiring story to the world. I hope audiences appreciate our efforts to bring in the legacy of Atal ji onto the big screens.”
Main Atal Hoon is directed by Ravi Jadhav and written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav. Earlier, the film was scheduled for a December 2023 release; however, it will now hit the big screens on 19 January 2024.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)