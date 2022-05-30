‘The War Has Started’: Cast of ‘Panchayat’ on Memorable Moments From Set & S3

The stars of Panchayat season 2– Neena Gupta, Faisal Malik, and Saanvika– talked to The Quint about the second season, their experience on sets, and reveal what's to be expected from season 3.

Talking about the second season, Neena Gupta, who plays Manju Devi, says the experience was similar because the set and the team were the same but the scale was bigger, "The experience of shooting with TVF is never easy. They make you work a lot and make shows with a lot of love."

Saanvika (plays Rinky) says, "I was new, so I was obviously scared but everyone made me feel comfortable. Neena Gupta made me feel like family. It was very comforting. Even the rest of the team, be it direction or TVF, didn’t make me feel like I’m a new artist."

Faisal Malik (cast as Prahlad) also reveals that he took time to figure out how to perform in the much-talked-about last episode, "I said, don’t do this. I won’t be able to do it. You’re putting too much faith in me but I won’t be able to do it. I didn't think people would like; I didn't even watch it."

